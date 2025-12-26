Group forcibly removes Christmas decorations in Indore

A video of the incident that took place on Thursday night has gone viral on social media.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th December 2025 10:39 pm IST
Group forcibly removes Christmas decorations in Indore
Group forcibly removes Christmas decorations in Indore.

Indore: Right-wing activists created a ruckus and forcibly removed a Christmas tree and other Xmas decorations from a food street in Indore, police said on Friday.

A video of the incident that took place on Thursday night has gone viral on social media.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed the video and told PTI that the vandalism appears to have taken place at The Hub food street in the city’s Lasudia police station area.

“Our social media monitoring cell is examining the video. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on their findings. However, no one has filed a police complaint regarding the incident so far,” he said.

The video shows some people shouting religious slogans and forcibly removing a Christmas tree and other decorations related to the festival from a food street during an event organised by a private company.

In the clip, a woman can also be heard appealing to the people through a microphone not to damage the decorations, but her request to the group goes unheard.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th December 2025 10:39 pm IST

