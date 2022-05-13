'Guddu Aarahe Hain...,' Ali Fazal confirms Mirzapur 3

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, on Thursday, shared a sneak peek of the much-awaited web series Mirzapur’s season 3 on Instagram, which has left fans in a state of frenzy.

Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna’s Mirzapur had garnered a lot of attention with the past two seasons and is one of the most impactful web series in India.

Ali shared a picture of himself holding a gun while dressed up as his character ‘Guddu Pandit’ from the show and captioned it, “And the time begins!! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on.. laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! 😁😁😁😁😁 GUDDU AARAHE HAIN .. apne aap. @primevideoin @excelmovies @gurmmeetsingh”

For the unversed, Mirzapur is a crime thriller streaming on Amazon Prime which focuses on a small town in UP and the power game between two families. The show also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kulbushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal, Divyendu, Isha Talwar, and Lilliput.

Ali Fazal’s teaser post has been receiving a lot of love from celebrities and fans alike. Ali’s girlfriend and actress Richa Chadha dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur commented, “Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas #gudduisback”

Ali’s Mirzapur costar Rasika Dugal commented, “See you soon Guddu Bhaiya”.