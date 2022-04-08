Guess the most expensive car owned by Allu Arjun in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, also known as Stylish Star or Icon Star. One of the most popular and bankable actors down south, Arjun has carved a niche for himself in the industry. He has earned a immense fan following over the years. His flamboyant style and dancing skills have always been the talk of the town.

The actor, who made his acting debut as a child artiste Vijetha and adult debut in the film Gangotri, has made the world dance to the tunes from his last two blockbuster hits Ala Vaikunthapurramloo & Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 40th birthday today, April 8. On this special occasion, let’s talk about his king size life which also includes a fleet of super luxurious cars. Arjun is known be one among the biggest petrol-heads in the Telugu film fraternity and his coolest set of swanky wheels proves it.

But do you know which is the most-expensive wheel parked in Allu Arjun’s garage? Well, the Arya actor is a proud owner of Range Rover, Hummer H2, Jaguar XJ L, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, Mercedes GLE 350d and BMW X6m.

Among the aforementioned list of cars, Range Rover which is reportedly priced around Rs 2.5 – 4 crore, is the most expensive car owned by Allu Arjun.

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa that was released in December last year. Directed by Sukumar, the film is based on red sandalwood smuggling and stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Pushpa 2 is set to go on floors soon.