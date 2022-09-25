Guests at UP wedding asked to show Aadhaar cards

The incident took place in Hasanpur where two sisters were getting married at the same venue.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 25th September 2022 5:16 pm IST
Guests at UP wedding asked to show Aadhaar cards (Photo: IANS)

Amroha: In a seemingly bizarre incident, guests at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district were asked to show their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to pick up dinner plates.

The incident took place in Hasanpur where two sisters were getting married at the same venue.

Their family began panicking when they saw a huge turnout of guests, many of whom seemed strangers, and then decided to ask the guests to show their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to enter the dining area.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Harnaaz Sandhu meets Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Event in New York

While a number of genuine guests who had come without their Aadhaar cards, saw this as an insult and left the venue without eating, several others who had their Aadhaar cards went in and enjoyed the meal.

Some of the guests made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button