Gujarat: 7 including shop owners arrested for selling beef samosas

Vadodara police seized 113 kgs of beef from an eatery that sold samosas stuffed with cow meat to its unsuspecting customers. The shop Hussaini Samosa Center is located in the Panigate area. Seven people including the shop owners have been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raids on April 7. Six people, including owners Yusuf Sheikh and Naeem Sheikh, as well as employees Hanif Bhathiyara, Dilawar Pathan, Moin Habdal and Mobin Shaikh were arrested and questioned.

During interrogation, the owners stated that the beef was supplied to them by a person named Imran Yusuf Qureshi.

Informing Qureshi had been arrested the following day, Vadodara’s deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Panna Momaya said that the forensic department had confirmed the meat seized was beef. “We got information that some people were selling samosas stuffed with cow meat. Police conducted raids and seized 61 kg of prepared samosas, 113 kg of beef, and 152 kg of samosa material. We sent the material to the forensic lab which confirmed it was cow meat,” he said.

The senior police officer said that the owners of the Hussaini Samosa Center did not have registered licenses from the municipal authorities or the food safety department. “They were selling samosas across the city without mentioning the ingredients,” the DCP said.

A case has been registered under Section 8 and Section 10 of the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill 2017. Cow slaughter and the selling of beef is a punishable act in Gujarat.