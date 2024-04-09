Maharashtra: Condoms, gutka found in samosas in Pune; 5 arrested

The Maharashtra police arrested five people for selling samosas stuffed with condoms and gutka. The accused were selling samosas to a major automobile company in Pune.

The five accused are Rahim Shaikh, Azhar Shaikh, Mazhar Shaikh, Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh.

According to the police, Rahim Shaikh, Azhar Shaikh and Mazhar Shaikh owned a company named SRA Enterprises that supplied snacks to an automobile company. Their contract was terminated after a band-aid was found in one of their samosas.

“SRA Enterprise was replaced by Manohar Enterprise. As an act of revenge, SRA Enterprise allegedly planted two accused – Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh – as workers with the new firm,” police said.

It was revealed during investigations that Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh were working with Manohar Enterprise with the sole aim of defaming the company.

A case has been registered under Sections 328 and 120B of the IPC. further investigations are on.