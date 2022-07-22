Gujarat: Bajrang Dal workers scrawl ‘Haj house’ on Cong office walls

Pictures of the incident that took place late on Friday night has going viral on the social media.

Bajrang Dal workers scaled the walls of Congress office Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan
Ahmedabad: A few Bajrang Dal workers scaled the walls of Congress office Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here and marked it with a graffiti reading “Haj house” in black paint.

Reacting to it, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi called it a handiwork of some three or four people. “By tarnishing our image with such activities, the ruling party wants to divert people’s attention from the main issues. BJP forgets that thousands of people have suffered from the flood situation in Gujarat,”

They are not bothered about anybody — Hindu or non-Hindu. Only thing the party is bothered about is staying in power for which it can go to any extent, he added.

