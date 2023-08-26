Gujarat Cong leader’s sons held for assaulting mediapersons, released on bail

Rathod, one of the alleged victims of the assault, lodged a formal complaint with the Valsad town police later in the evening.

Gujarat Cong leader's sons held for assaulting mediapersons- IANS

Valsad: The police in Gujarat’s Valsad arrested two sons of Dinesh Patel, the president of the district Congress committee, on charges of manhandling and assaulting mediaperons at the party office here.

The arrested duo — identified as Pravesh Patel, a Youth Congress leader, and Pratham Patel — were later released on bail.

The arrests were made after a complaint was filed by Heratsinh Rathod, a resident of Valsad associated with a local news channel.

According to the complaint, the incident unfolded after the Valsad district Congress organised a press conference at the party office on August 24.

An invitation was extended to the mediapersons through a group WhatsApp message which upset a section of the media who urged Dinesh Patel to personally message them mentioning coverage details.

A war of words ensued between Dinesh Patel, other Congress leaders and the media representatives. In the midst of this confrontation, Pravesh and Pratham, who were present at the party office, allegedly intervened and physically assaulted two mediapersons by punching and kicking them.

Rathod, one of the alleged victims of the assault, lodged a formal complaint with the Valsad town police later in the evening.

