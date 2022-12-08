Gujarat: Congress working president Jignesh Mevani rewins Vadgam

Jignesh Mevani, the Gujarat Congress’ working president, has reclaimed his Vadgam seat, although his party has had its worst-ever performance in the state. He is one of the state’s most well-known Dalit figures.

As an Independent candidate for the Gujarat legislature in 2017, Mevani won the Vadgam district. By not fielding a candidate in the constituency, Congress showed its support for him.

The Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, a group advocating for Dalit rights, is led by Mevani.

Vadgam is a scheduled caste (SC) seat where Muslim voters play a significant role. Muslim voters account for approximately 90,000 of Vadgam’s 2.94-lakh electorate. There are approximately 44,000 dalit voters and 15,000 Rajput voters. The remainder are mostly OBCs.

The ruling BJP has won more than 150 of the state’s 182 seats, a record not only for the party but also for the state, breaking the previous record of 149 set by the Congress in 1985.

In Gujarat, the BJP has won a record seventh consecutive term. Its victory is owed to the PM’s central role in campaigning across his home state, holding more than 30 rallies.