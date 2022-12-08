Gujarat: Congress working president Jignesh Mevani rewins Vadgam

Vadgam is a scheduled caste (SC) seat where Muslim voters play a significant role. Muslim voters account for approximately 90,000 of Vadgam's 2.94-lakh electorate.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th December 2022 6:00 pm IST
Ahmedabad: Congress leader Jignesh Mevani speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Jignesh Mevani, the Gujarat Congress’ working president, has reclaimed his Vadgam seat, although his party has had its worst-ever performance in the state. He is one of the state’s most well-known Dalit figures.

As an Independent candidate for the Gujarat legislature in 2017, Mevani won the Vadgam district. By not fielding a candidate in the constituency, Congress showed its support for him.

The Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, a group advocating for Dalit rights, is led by Mevani.

Vadgam is a scheduled caste (SC) seat where Muslim voters play a significant role. Muslim voters account for approximately 90,000 of Vadgam’s 2.94-lakh electorate. There are approximately 44,000 dalit voters and 15,000 Rajput voters. The remainder are mostly OBCs.

The ruling BJP has won more than 150 of the state’s 182 seats, a record not only for the party but also for the state, breaking the previous record of 149 set by the Congress in 1985.

In Gujarat, the BJP has won a record seventh consecutive term. Its victory is owed to the PM’s central role in campaigning across his home state, holding more than 30 rallies.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button