Srinagar court grants bail to conman Kiran Patel who posed as PMO official

Gujarat conman Kiran Patel.

Srinagar: Gujarat conman Kiran Bhai Patel was granted bail on Tuesday by a court in J&K’s Srinagar city.

The court directed the counsel of the accused to furnish a bail bond to the tune of 1 lakh with 2 sureties.

J&K police had arrested Patel on March 3, 2023 for allegedly impersonating as an additional director for strategy and campaigns in the Prime Minister’s office.

The authorities said that Patel got facilities normally given to officials from the PMO including a bulletproof car, security personnel and official accommodation at a five-star hotel during his visits’ to Jammu and Kashmir.

