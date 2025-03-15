Gujarat: Dalit man attacked over extramarital affair with upper caste woman

A 32-year-old Dalit man was brutally beaten, stripped naked, and paraded by villagers of Vadol of Sabarkantha district in Gujarat over his extramarital affair with an upper caste Hindu woman. The attackers included the husband and relatives of the woman.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 11. A video of the attack has since spread on social media platforms, prompting the police to take action.

The Dalit man is himself married with two children and works as a transporter for construction workers. He met the upper caste woman at a construction site.

Upon knowing about the affair, the woman’s husband, along with his relatives, reached the Dalit man’s working place. The men abused and beat him, then dragged him near a temple, where they showed him a photo of himself with the woman.

The Dalit man was forced to sign an apology letter before letting go. However, he ended up in a hospital due to his severe injuries.

After the video went viral, the police contacted the victim and registered a case against the attackers. An FIR has been lodged under various sections of assault, kidnapping, rioting, and criminal intimidation and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

So far, 15 people have been booked and nine were detained. Further investigation is ongoing.