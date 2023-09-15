Gujarat: Fire erupts in Dahod-Anand train coach

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 6:44 pm IST
Gujarat: Fire erupts in Dahod-Anand train coach

Dahod: A fire broke out in one of the coaches of the Dahod-Anand MEMU train at Jakot station in Gujarat‘s Dahod district on Friday, triggering panic among passengers.

The incident occurred while the MEMU train, designed for short and medium-distance routes, was en route to Godhra.

Accompanied by senior railway officials, the Dahod Assistant Superintendent of Police K Sidhant, was also present at the incident site.

MS Education Academy

According to ASP Sidhant, the fire broke out in the last compartment of the MEMU train and was successfully contained, preventing its spread to the remaining coaches.

The sudden outbreak of fire in one of the coaches triggered panic among passengers, prompting an evacuation to ensure their safety.

The billowing smoke could be seen from a distance, adding to the urgency of the situation. There were no reported casualties or injuries.

The response of firefighters at the scene proved instrumental in controlling the blaze.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 6:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button