Gujarat made up mind to give mandate to AAP: Punjab CM

Bhavnagar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asserted that the people of Gujarat have made up their minds to give mandate in favour of AAP by ousting BJP from power.

Addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar, the Punjab Chief minister said that the winds of change blowing in favour of AAP have transformed into storm.

Lashing out against the Congress, Mann said that the party vociferously raising the issue of change in Gujarat but “this party has been reduced to ‘MLA Exchange Party’ as most of its MLAs are being pouched by other parties”.

Slamming the BJP for the “miserable condition of the common man” in the state, Mann said that the saffron party is “responsible for plundering the wealth of the people”.

The Chief Minister added that the people of Gujarat are confronting same problems as were witnessed in Punjab prior to 2022 polls.

He said that Gujarat is facing severe agriculture crisis; schools and hospitals are in shambles and the situation of roads are in pitiable situation, a situation which was in Punjab before 2022 polls.

Mann said that the situation can change only if the AAP is voted to power.

Further, listing several initiatives of the AAP government in Punjab, he said that from July 1 onwards, the Punjab government has provided 600 units of free power to people in every bill cycle.

As a result of this around 50 lakh households out of total 72.66 lakh (in Punjab), which was roughly 68.71 per cent of total, have got “zero power bill” in the month of September.

Likewise, Mann said that more than 17,000 government jobs have been given to the youth in last six months.

The Chief Minister said that his government is against the exploitative contractual system of jobs and they had started process of regularising services of more than 30,000 contractual employees in Punjab.

Mann said that he has launched anti-corruption helpline after which corrupt elements are being put behind the bars. He asserted that “only an honest government can take such path-breaking and pro-people initiatives”.

Further to tackle the menace of stray cattle efficaciously, the Punjab government is strengthening the Gau Sewa Commission, Mann added.

He elaborated that the motive is to reduce the fatalities due to the accidents caused by stray cattle and to ensure proper upkeeps of cows.

Mann said that efforts are afoot to ensure judicious utilisation of cow cess for welfare of cattle.