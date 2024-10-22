Gujarat man ‘delivers justice’ running a fake court, caught

A man was apprehended by the Gujarat police in Ahmedabad on Monday, October 21, for running a fake arbitration tribunal, passing ‘court orders’ from 2019 and 2024.

The case of a fake court being run for years in Gujarat is followed by instances and revelations of fake toll plazas, and fake hospitals, run by impersonators, duping hundreds of people.

The arrested has been identified as Morris Samuel Christian, 37, a resident of Gandhinagar who, according to police, impersonated a legally appointed mediator, and conducted arbitration proceedings in the cases going on against his clients and presenting them orders as legal verdicts.

His scam came to light when a case in which he had made a ‘verdict’ over a piece of government-owned land came to a hearing in the Ahmedabad City Civil Court.

Upon the ‘real court’ bringing the scammer to the notice of the police, a case was registered against him under the charges of 170 (personating a public servant) and 419 (cheating by personation), 467 (forgery), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), among others.

According to the Ahmedabad police, the arrested conman used to scam individuals whose land disputes are pending with civil courts, presenting himself in front of the parties as a court-appointed officer to resolve civil cases, collect money from his clients, sending ‘summons’ to both parties to his office in Gandhinagar, set up to look like a courtroom with elevated dias for the ‘judge’ where he would preside over and pass ‘orders’ in favour of the party he has taken money from.

The ‘courtroom’ had ‘staff, advocates and documentation facilities, the police added.