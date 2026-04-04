Gujarat: Physically disabled man strangled to death for not lending Rs 10

A physically disabled man in Gujarat‘s Narmada district was violently murdered for refusing to lend Rs 10 on Friday, April 3.

The victim, 41-year-old Rajeshbhai Dhanjibhai Tadvi, suffered from disabilities, including partial paralysis. He was waiting at the bus stand in Bhadarwa village after picking up groceries when he was approached by the accused, Dharmendrabhai Ganpatbhai Tadvi alias Dhamo.

The 33-year-old Dhamo reportedly demanded Rs 10 from Tadvi. However, the situation turned violent when Tadvi refused, according to NDTV. Bystanders said the accused held the victim down on the cement road at the village entrance.

The accused assaulted the victim by kicking him in the chest and neck, then placed a foot on the victim’s throat to prevent breathing.

The victim was covered in a shroud of white clothing by the time the village sarpanch alerted the police. Dharmendra has since been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for the murder of the disabled man.