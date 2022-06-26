Gujarat police politicising SC judgment: Congress leader

New Delhi: Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Saturday that the Gujarat police is politicising the Supreme Court judgment which upheld a Special Investigation Teams (SIT) clean chit to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Singhvi’s remarks came after the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Saturday arrested retired state DGP R.B. Sreekumar, whose role was questioned by the top court, and Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad, who had backed Zakia Jafri, the petitioner.

In a series of tweets, Singhvi said, “Shd never politicise #sc judgements violated by all #Bhakts suggesting sc held tht bjp/#Modi/guj Govt is “tussi great ho”! SC simply upheld #SIT which found no conspiracy & tht violence ws spontaneous reaction. Reading pol jumlas &unconnected clean chits into sc V misleading.”

“Don’t forget many convicted of murder post #Godhra in guj riots. Individual culpability established. #SC only rules out conspiracy or statements by #PM in presence of certain police officers found to be absent. Tht must be respected as apex court order. No more no less,” he added.

In another tweet, Singhvi said, “Para 88 of #SC clearly 4 police officers who gave false evidence incl their presence not being established; #zakia family incl widow which pursued case relentlessly & orher disgruntled govt officers. Cannot and shd not be expanded to political sphere generally.”

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch after registering a case against former DIG Sanjiv Bhatt, former DGP R.B. Sreekumar and human rights activist Teesta Setalvad, arrested Sreekumar from Gandhinagar, Teesta from Mumbai, while Sanjiv Bhatt, who is right now lodged in Palanpur jail, will be brought under transfer warrant.

The allegation against Sanjiv Bhatt is that the documents submitted by him before the Nanavati Commission were forged/fabricated/manipulated with an intention to implicate various persons under grave sections of the law.