Gujarat Polls: 60% females, 65% males voted in 1st phase

Gandhinagar: In the first phase, 63.31 per cent of the voters cast their votes in 89 assembly seats in Saurashtra and Kutch and South Gujarat. Out of the total 2,39,76,670 voters, the polled votes are 1,51,78,862, which includes 81,66,905 males and 70,11,795 females — 65.69 percent males and 60.75 percent females voted.

The highest voting was reported for the Kaprada seat at 79.57%, followed by Dharampur at 78.32% and Bansda with 78.23%. All three are tribal reserved seats. The lowest voting was for Gandhidham seat at 47.86%, Gadhada (51.04%) and Karanj (50.54%).

For the second phase of voting in Central and North Gujarat, 48 hours are left and campaigning will end on Saturday evening. To win over the voters, the candidates and their supporters are making last minute efforts. A video that is in circulation on social media, shows a BJP worker distributing tiffin to women voters in a godown and asking to them vote for candidate Pravinbhai.

One more video is in circulation from Central Gujarat’s Shahera constituency, which shows the sitting MLA and BJP candidate threatening the voters that if they do not vote for him, he will come to know on December 8 and then he will see how to deal with such voters. He claimed that he is going to get elected and will decide who will be the party candidate in 2027.

