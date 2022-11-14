Gujarat polls: BJP candidate withdraws nomination

Gandhinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gujarat’s Wadhwan Assembly constituency Jignya Pandya has withdrawn her nomination, a party leader said on Sunday.

“Jignya Pandya has walked out voluntarily. She has urged the party leadership to field some other candidate in her place. The party has replaced her by fielding Jignesh Makwana,” the BJP leader said.

Makwana is from Dalwadi (Sathwara) community that has presence in three constituencies — Limbdi, Dhrangadhra, and Wadhwan.

Since the party did not field any candidate from this community, a delegation had met the state leadership on Friday and requested to field a candidate from that community at least in one constituency.

A section from the BJP had even complained against Jignya Pandya saying that “she was not even seen in the party programmes”.

Sources said on the party’s request, she decided to write a letter to the state leadership requesting to nominate someone else in her place.