Gujarat records 54 pc seasonal rainfall

Gandhinagar: The southwest monsoon made an early entry into Gujarat this year, a week ahead of schedule. However, rainfall distribution across the state has been highly uneven over the past month and a half.

In the last 24 hours alone, 90 talukas recorded rainfall, with the highest recorded in Jalalpore (Navsari district) at 5.24 inches. Navsari city witnessed 4.25 inches of rain, while Mahuva in Surat and Gandevi in Navsari received 2.20 and 2.13 inches, respectively. In total, 11 talukas saw more than 1 inch of rainfall, while 79 talukas received under 1 inch.

As of now, Gujarat has recorded 54 per cent of its seasonal average rainfall, approximately 19 inches. Yet, regional disparities persist.

Kutch has fared slightly better with 64 per cent of the average, while central and eastern parts of Gujarat have received only 51 per cent. Saurashtra’s 11 districts have together received 16 inches, accounting for 53.48 per cent of the expected rainfall.

Bhavnagar has received 80 per cent of its seasonal quota, whereas Patan has seen only 34 per cent, highlighting the significant variation in rainfall across districts. While some areas are reporting satisfactory rain, several parts of the state continue to wait for a more consistent downpour.

This year, the monsoon entered Gujarat on June 17.

From 2020 through 2023, Gujarat experienced significant variability in monsoon rainfall. In 2020, the state received 1,091.7 mm, marking a 58 per cent surplus over the normal level, with Kutch and Saurashtra regions facing particularly heavy rain and Devbhumi Dwarka recording an unprecedented 2132 mm (325 per cent above normal) In 2021, parts of Saurashtra were hit by severe flooding in September, claiming at least six lives and causing widespread infrastructure damage, highlighting the damaging consequences of concentrated rainfall.

The following years, including 2022, saw average to slightly below-average rainfall, though detailed numbers are not fully public. By 2023, trends shifted noticeably: 12 of Gujarat’s 33 districts posted over a 50 per cent increase in seasonal rainfall compared to the 2014–2023 average, with Devbhumi Dwarka doubling rainfall (up 135 per cent) and other regions like Porbandar, Vadodara, Bharuch and Tapi also seeing large gains; only Sabarkantha saw a slight decline (5 per cent).

These shifting patterns underscore Gujarat’s trend toward more intense, uneven monsoon seasons, dramatic excesses in some districts balanced by deficits in others, posing both flood risks and agricultural challenges across the state.