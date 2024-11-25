Gujatrat: Tailor receives Rs 86 lakh as electricity bill, shocked

A tailor in Gujarat’s Valsad was stunned after he found out his electricity bill costed in lakhs. A regular at paying electricity bills, Muslim Ansari’s heart skipped a beat when he received a staggering bill of Rs 86 lakh.

His shop, New Fashion Tailor, located in Chor Gali of Valsad, stitches men’s outfits, ranging from shirt-pants to sherwanis.

“I was shocked and wondered how could this happen. I rushed to the electricity board office the next day and showed them the bill,” he said.

Ansari pays his electricity bill to Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited which has over 32 lakh consumers spread across seven districts in south Gujarat.

When he complained to the electricity department, officials examined his meter. It was revealed that the electricity officer who took the meter reading had mistakenly added two digits, 10, and hence the large amount.

“The person who took the meter reading added the digit 10 to it which resulted in Rs 86 lakh as the electricity bill. We have now given a revised bill of Rs1,540,” said Hitesh Patel, an employee of the power distribution company.

After the confusion cleared, Ansari was a relieved man.

“They have checked the issue and given me a new bill. The electricity bill for the shop is usually under Rs 2,000,” he said.

The incident has led to an increased number of visitors to his shop. “I should start charging for photographs,” he said jokingly.