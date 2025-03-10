Gulmarg fashion show sparks outrage; CM Omar Abdullah orders probe

A huge controversy erupted in Kashmir after a fashion show was held in the Gulmarg hill station featuring male and female models walking semi-nude on snow-covered slopes.

The fashion show event was organised on Friday, March 7, by designers Shivan and Narresh to mark their brand’s 15th anniversary. However, its timing coincided with the month of Ramzan, when the Muslim-majority population in the valley fasts and observes various other religious rituals.

Political outrage

The timing of the event was perceived as a disregard for local sensitivities, prompting a strong backlash from political party leaders and religious clergies.

Political and religious leaders condemn Gulmarg fashion show

Separatist leader and chief cleric Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq strongly condemned the event, calling it “outrageous” and “obscene” during Ramzan. In a post on X he wrote;

“Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan, an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, with pictures & videos going viral, sparking shock and anger among people. How could this be tolerated in a valley known for its Sufi saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved must be held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed outrage, calling the event a vulgar attack on local cultural values.

“It is deeply troubling to see vulgar images from the recent fashion show in Gulmarg. The fact that such an event, which descended into an indecent spectacle, took place during the sacred month of Ramadan is shocking. It is deplorable that private hoteliers are allowed to promote such vulgarity, contradicting our cultural values. The government cannot simply absolve itself by calling this a private affair. If this is ignored, it will pave the way for more such events, causing severe damage to our culture and society,” she wrote on X.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticized the administration for allowing the event.

“It’s highly unfortunate that the Tourism Ministry, under CM Omar Abdullah, and the MLA of Gulmarg, who is also from NC Jamaat, were both aware of this event… As the CM of a Muslim-majority region, he should have been more sensible,” she said.

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi described the images as “shocking” and called the event a “cultural invasion disguised as tourism.”

“The images from Gulmarg are shocking. This is what cultural invasion in the disguise of tourism looks like. They show utter disregard for Kashmiri sentiments. The Tourism Department officials involved should be taken to task, along with the organisers ‘Shivan & Narresh,’” he wrote on X.

The images from Gulmarg are shocking. This is what cultural invasion in the disguise of tourism looks like. They show an utter disregard for Kashmiri sentiments.



Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MLA Tanvir Sadiq also condemned the event.

“It is very wrong. What happened should not have happened,” he said.

Omar Abdullah orders probe into the event

Amid the growing outrage, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the public sentiment and assured action. He ordered a report on the incident to be submitted within 24 hours.

“The shock & anger are understandable. The images I’ve seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities, especially during this holy month. My office has been in touch with local authorities, and I’ve asked for a report within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow,” he wrote on X.

Addressing the Assembly, Abdullah clarified that the fashion show was not organised by the government and that no public funds or infrastructure were used.

“No government money or infrastructure was used. No permissions were sought. This has hurt the sentiments of the people,” he said.