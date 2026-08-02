Gulveer wins historic second medal as Soman Rana claims gold

Glasgow: Gulveer Singh became the first Indian to win a 5000m medal in the Commonwealth Games as well as the first from the country to win two athletics medals a single edition of the Games, while para shot putter Soman Rana clinched a gold on a historic day for differently abled athletes here on Saturday, August 1.

Triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran also bagged a silver and a bronze respectively to swell the total medal for India from able-bodied track and field athletes to 10 — 5 silver, 5 bronze.

Though without a gold to show, athletics medal tally in Glasgow was the second best by the able-bodied athletes after the 12 medal haul in the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

Reigning Asian champion Gulveer, who had won a silver in the 10,000m on July 28, finished third in the 5000m with a time of 13 minute 24.95 seconds to complete a historic double on the concluding day of the athletics competition.

Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang of Kenya took the gold with a time of 13:23.61, while Australia’s Ky Robinson, who had earlier won the gold in the 10,000m, clinched the silver, clocking 13:24.70.

However, the 28-year-old Indian, who holds national records in both 5000m and 10,000m, ran much below his season best timing of 13:03.93. His Saturday’s time was also well outside his national record effort of 12:59.77.

Gulveer, who also won a 10,000m bronze in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, kept himself among the leading pack throughout the race before surging ahead in the final lap. He beat Kenya’s Cornelius Kemboi for the bronze by a mere 0.04 seconds.

Kemboi is a sub-13 runner, having clocked 12:56.02 in June, but on Saturday, Gulveer beat him, though by a whisker.

Meanwhile, national record holder Chithravel set the tone for the day, winning the silver in the men’s triple jump with an effort of 16.58m.

Compatriot Selva Prabhu was just behind at 16.52m for a bronze — his first medal of note in international competitions.

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott won the gold medal in the event with a 16.72m jump.

Earlier, India’s Ramesh Shanmugam ended up seventh, clocking a time of 3:23.59 in the men’s T54 1500m final in the para athletics segment.

Disappointment continued in the women’s 10000m race walk event as well after Priyanka Goswami ended up at seventh despite clocking a season’s best 45:53.93.

The other Indian in the fray, Ravina was disqualified.

In the men’s pole vault, national record holder Dev Kumar Meena finished fourth after clearing 5.30m while compatriot Kuldeep Kumar was sixth with 5.10m.

In the mixed 4x400m relay final, the Indian quartet of Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Rashdeep Kaur finished sixth in the eight-team field with a time of 3 minute 20.32 seconds.

In para athletics, shot putter Soman Rana clinched gold in the men’s F57 event. Rana, an Asian Para Games silver medallist in 2022, hurled the globe for a season’s best 13.40m to stand on top of the podium.

Compatriot Shubham Juyal (season’s best 13.28m) pocketed the silver, while Cameron’s Cedric Azamdzi (12.57m) took home the bronze.