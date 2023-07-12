Gunmen kill senior police officer in Yemen’s Taiz province

The officer, identified as Salah Amrany, was gunned down outside his residential building late on Monday night by motorcycle-riding assailants.

Aden: Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a senior police officer of Yemen’s government forces in the southwestern province of Taiz, a local government official said.

The officer, identified as Salah Amrany, was gunned down outside his residential building late on Monday night by motorcycle-riding assailants, the official said on condition of anonymity on Tuesday.

He clarified that the masked gunmen opened fire on Amrany with a hail of bullets, killing him instantly on the spot. No motive for the killing has been revealed.

Amrany was a high-ranking officer with the government’s special police forces in Taiz, which has been an epicentre of sporadic armed confrontations between local warring factions, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Targeted killings of security personnel and government officials have become commonplace as the civil war continues for about nine years.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthi militia attacked several northern cities and forced the internationally-recognised Yemeni government to leave the capital Sanaa.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

