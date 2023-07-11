Yemeni govt threatens to shut Sanaa Airport over Houthi’s economic war

Yemen authorities have threatened to shut operations at the Sanaa International Airport and restrict movements through Hodeidah port unless the Iran-backed Houthis militia does not stop the “economic war” and end their insurgency.

According to Yemen’s minister of information, Moammar Al-Eryani, the most recent economic measures taken by the Houthis against the Yemeni government and businesses in Sanaa risk escalating the already dire humanitarian emergency and jeopardising prospects for peace in Yemen.

Al-Eryani warned that the Yemeni government will contemplate restricting access to the airport and the port of Hodeidah if the Houthis do not end their military and economic escalation.

The minister made the following statement via Twitter, “We warn against the continuation of the Houthi militia in its escalation, which threatens to collapse the economic situation and exacerbates human suffering.”

“We certify that the government will be compelled to review the steps it has taken inside the details of the UN truce, reconsider the offices connected with the activity of the port of Hodeidah and Sanaa air terminal, and protect the interests and capacities of the Yemeni public.”

● Abduction of terrorist Houthi militia affiliated with Iran to 200 judges last Saturday in the hijacked capital, Sana’a, after luring them to attend a meeting at the Judiciary Institute, and forcing them into a closed “cultural sessions”, and keeping them incommunicado is a… — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) July 10, 2023

Also Read Two car bombs kill at least eight in northern Syria

UN Yemen truce

Under a UN truce, after months of escalations, the Yemeni government permitted business trips to continue from Sanaa and furthermore worked with the appearance of fuel boats to Hodeidah in return for the Houthi’s de-escalating on the battlefields, lifting their attack on the city of Taiz, and working with the Yemeni government to resolve economic issues.

According to Yemeni government officials, the Houthis continue to launch drone attacks against oil facilities in Hadramout and Shabwa, preventing crude exports, and rejecting proposals to ease their siege of Taiz.