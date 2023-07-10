Two car bombs kill at least eight in northern Syria

Damascus: Eight people including three children were killed in two separate car bombings in Jarabulus in northern Syria.

On Sunday evening, a car carrying three children among five people exploded in front of a car repair shop in the village of Shawa, AFP reported.

It also resulted in the injury of ten other people.

In the second incident, an explosive device planted in a car killed three fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the city of Manbij, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday’s bombings.