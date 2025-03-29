Gunshots fired during expo at King’s Palace function hall

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, one of the organisers at Dawat-e-Ramzan Expo inside King’s Palace Function Hall in Gudimalkapur X Roads fired two rounds of gun shots in open air on Saturday, March 29.

The incident reportedly took place when the organiser, Haseemuddin, tried to intimidate one of the temporary shop owners named Syed Haroon.

No one was injured in the incident.

On getting the information, the south-west zone’s senior police officials quickly reached the spot along with the clues team and started investigating the incident.

According to reports, the organisers tried to delete the CCTV footage.

Siasat.com tried to reach the Gudimalkapur station house officer (SHO) who was not available for a comment.

In a disturbing incident, a person running a shop during at Dawat-e-Ramzan Expo inside King’s Palace Function Hall in Gudimalkapur X Roads fired gun shots in open air on Saturday, March 29.



The incident reportedly took place after a fight ensued in the expo on Saturday… pic.twitter.com/kyFf3XUDvj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 29, 2025

In a similar incident, Hyderabad city police arrested a 21-year-old man for endangering public safety by driving in an open jeep while brandishing an air rifle on March 28.

Also Read Hyderabad police arrest 21-yr-old for openly driving with air rifle

The issue had come to light when a video of the accused, Afeezuddin, surfaced on social media.