Gurbani, Gatka and langar: Hyderabad’s Sikh community rings in Vaisakhi

The procession featured the holy scripture carried on a decorated vehicle, Nishaan Sahib flag bearers, groups performing Shabad Keertans, and Sikh youth demonstrating Gatka.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 3:12 pm IST
Large crowd of Sikhs celebrating Khalsa Foundation Day with devotion in Hyderabad, colourful turbans and.
Sikhs celebrate Khalsa foundation day with devotion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hundreds of devotees from across Telangana gathered at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet on Tuesday, April 14, to celebrate Vaisakhi – also known as Khalsa Saajana Divas – marking the 327th Foundation Day of the Khalsa Panth with prayers, a grand Nagar Keertan procession and Guru Ka Langar.

The main celebrations were held at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playground in Ameerpet, drawing members of the Sikh community as well as people from other communities for a Vishaal Deewan, or mass congregation.

The programme began in the morning with recitations of Gurbani Keertans by renowned Ragi Jathas and preachers from across the country, including Gurdev Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh and Veer Singh. The preachers spoke on the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib, emphasising values of unity, peace, brotherhood and harmony. The congregation concluded with Guru ka Langar, where free food was served to all.

Subhan Bakery

In the evening, a colourful Nagar Keertan procession set out from Gurudwara Saheb ,Ameerpet, passing through Greenlands, Begumpet and Punjagutta before returning to the Gurudwara. 

The procession featured the holy scripture carried on a decorated vehicle, Nishaan Sahib flag bearers, groups performing Shabad Keertans, and Sikh youth demonstrating Gatka, the traditional Sikh martial art, drawing large crowds along the route. Devotees and passersby were served Kada Prasad, tea and snacks throughout.

The celebrations will continue on Wednesday, April 15, with a Vaisakhi Raen Sabai Keertan Darbar, an overnight congregation, at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playground from 9 pm to 1:30 am, where renowned Ragi Jathas will render Shabad Keertans.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 3:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button