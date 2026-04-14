Gurbani, Gatka and langar: Hyderabad’s Sikh community rings in Vaisakhi

Hyderabad: Hundreds of devotees from across Telangana gathered at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet on Tuesday, April 14, to celebrate Vaisakhi – also known as Khalsa Saajana Divas – marking the 327th Foundation Day of the Khalsa Panth with prayers, a grand Nagar Keertan procession and Guru Ka Langar.

The main celebrations were held at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playground in Ameerpet, drawing members of the Sikh community as well as people from other communities for a Vishaal Deewan, or mass congregation.

The programme began in the morning with recitations of Gurbani Keertans by renowned Ragi Jathas and preachers from across the country, including Gurdev Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh and Veer Singh. The preachers spoke on the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib, emphasising values of unity, peace, brotherhood and harmony. The congregation concluded with Guru ka Langar, where free food was served to all.

In the evening, a colourful Nagar Keertan procession set out from Gurudwara Saheb ,Ameerpet, passing through Greenlands, Begumpet and Punjagutta before returning to the Gurudwara.

The procession featured the holy scripture carried on a decorated vehicle, Nishaan Sahib flag bearers, groups performing Shabad Keertans, and Sikh youth demonstrating Gatka, the traditional Sikh martial art, drawing large crowds along the route. Devotees and passersby were served Kada Prasad, tea and snacks throughout.

The celebrations will continue on Wednesday, April 15, with a Vaisakhi Raen Sabai Keertan Darbar, an overnight congregation, at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playground from 9 pm to 1:30 am, where renowned Ragi Jathas will render Shabad Keertans.