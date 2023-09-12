Gurugram man dies by suicide on Instagram Live

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man went live on the social networking site Instagram and committed suicide at a guest house in Gurugram Sector-38, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vikram, a native of Barwala in Hisar, who lived with his family under the Rajendra Park police station area in Gurugram.

It is being said that he had come to the guest house in Sector 38 with a female friend who hails from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, to celebrate his birthday on Sunday evening.

They stayed overnight in the guest house, after which the woman checked out from there at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Vikram, however, remained at the guest house.

Later on Monday, the victim went live on Instagram and committed suicide, the police said.

When the woman saw the post, she immediately informed the guest house staff who called the police.

According to the police, the woman lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 39 and works at a real estate company in Gurugram.

The two became friends a few months ago.

The family members of the victim have not yet filed any complaint.

Vikram was married six years ago and has two children while the woman was unmarried, the police said.

“We are probing the matter from different angles. We will question woman to know the actual reason behind the suicide,” said an officer from the Sadar police station of Gurugram.