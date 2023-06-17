Gurugram: One killed, another injured after assailants open fire at liquor shop

Gurugram: One person was killed and another received bullet injuries after two armed assailants allegedly opened fire at a liquor shop in Pachgaon of Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at a wine shop in the Pachgaon area on Friday night.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms in which suspects can be seen opening firing at the liquor shop.

Also Read Bengal panchayat polls: AISF candidate shot dead in Bhangar

“We have information that one person who received bullet injuries died, while another is under treatment. We are procuring CCTV footage of the incident and have also launched an investigation into the matter. The accused will be arrested soon,” Savit Kumar, SHO, Manesar, said.

Meanwhile, ACP Manesar will further address a press conference to share more details about the incident and registration of FIR.