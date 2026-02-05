Gurugram: Two booked under SC/ST Act for harassing sanitation workers

The accused said the case is an attempt to tarnish his social image.

Gurugram: Gurugram Police have booked two persons allegedly for misbehaving with the sanitation workers of the city’s municipal corporation, police said.

Police have registered a case under the SC ST Act and other serious sections against Kailash Kumar Koli and Prashant Bhardwaj, husband of Ward-33 councillor Sarika Bhardwaj, at Sector 9A police station, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Secretary Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh Dharmendra Jingala, the sanitation workers were working in Laxman Vihar Phase-2 on February 2, when Prashant Bhardwaj forced them to repair a broken sewer line, despite it being the municipal corporation’s contractor work and not his.

“When he was told that the work was the contractor’s responsibility, Prashant Bhardwaj became furious. He abused the employee and used casteist slurs. Following this, the workers rallied and demanded his arrest,” Jingala in his complaint said.

When contacted, Prashant Bhardwaj said that the police filed a case without investigation. He is being targeted because of ongoing disputes over development work in his ward, and in an attempt to tarnish his social image.

