Gurukuls needed to counter Macaulay’s education system: Rajnath

"The education system introduced by Macaulay spawned generations of Indians who grew up with a sense of inferiority about their own culture and traditions," Singh said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th January 2024 3:19 pm IST
he BJP on Friday appointed Defense Minister Ranjnath Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda as central observers for the election of its legislature party leaders in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, respectively.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Credits: AIR)

Dehradun: Union minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Lord Macaulay was sent to India to throttle the country’s traditional system of education and enslave people mentally.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He said the revival of ‘gurukuls’ was necessary to counter the effects of Macaulay’s system of education on Indian minds.

However, the defence minister advised that these centres of learning should synthesise the traditional education of system with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and quantum technology.

MS Education Academy

“Macaulay was sent to India to enslave Indians even mentally by colonising their minds,” Singh told a large gathering of seers and students at the foundation laying ceremony of the Patanjali Gurukulam in Haridwar.

Talking about Macaulay’s attitude of disregard towards India’s cultural and literary legacy, the Union minister said the British official had once declared an almirah in a European library as more than all of India’s cultural and literary heritage.

The western education system was introduced in the country by Lord Macaulay.

“The education system introduced by Macaulay spawned generations of Indians who grew up with a sense of inferiority about their own culture and traditions,” Singh said.

The revival of the traditional ‘gurukul’ system of education is necessary to keep “our moral legacy alive”, Singh said, adding these centres are to play an important role in the country’s cultural development.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th January 2024 3:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button