Guterres congratulates Indian people for ‘massive exercise of democracy’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2024 11:59 pm IST
UN chief condemns civilian losses in Gaza
United Nation chief Antonio Guterres

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulates the people of India for the “massive exercise of democracy”, his Associate Spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino said on Tuesday.

“We, of course, want to congratulate the people of India for engaging in this massive exercise of democracy as they are the largest democratic elections in the world,” she said.

Also Read
Lok Sabha poll results 2024 live updates: NDA secures majority

Since the tallying of results was on, she said: “We can’t officially comment until all the voting has all the counting has been done” on its outcome.

MS Education Academy

“And we hope to have a much more official statement once everything has been said,” she added.

Customarily the Secretary-General sends a message of congratulations to leaders when their elections are officially announced. At the time of noon briefing in New York, 19 results were still pending while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Democratic Alliance had won 292 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha assuring him of a third term. The opposition opposition INDIA bloc had won 232 seats in the election.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2024 11:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button