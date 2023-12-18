Guv, CM welcome President Murmu on her arrival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived by flight at Hakimpet Air Force Station on Monday evening. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, chief minister A Revanth Reddy, senior members of the cabinet, and senior officials welcomed her at Hakimpet Air Force Station.

President Murmu is now set to proceed to Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad and Hyderabad’s traffic will be capped for the time being.

Traffic police have announced diversions and halts at key junctions, including Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction, Bollarum Check Post, Navy Junction, Yapral Road, Helipad Y Junction, Bison Gate, and Lothukunta T Junction, effective until 8 pm today.

On Tuesday, December 19, the President will participate in the centennial celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School.

On December 20, Droupadi Murmu will visit Pochampally village, where she will engage with local weavers and explore the handloom and spinning unit. Later on the same day, President Murmu will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the MNR Educational Trust in Secunderabad.

On December 22, the President will host an ‘at home’ reception at the same venue, welcoming dignitaries, leading citizens, and academicians from the state.