GVMC and District administration launch beach clean up drive with 2500 people

Vishakhapatnam: Around 2500 people including the Indian Navy personnel, local police personnel and officials of the health department, voluntarily participated in the beach clean up drive organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and district administration on Sunday.

The Beach clean up drive mission was launched in the name of “Our Vizag, Our responsibility”, from RK beach to Jodigullapalem beach (10 km) in Visakhapatnam.

“We called for a ban on single use plastic from June 5. We have found plastic spoons, cups, chappals (footwear) and other plastic things from the beach. A number of visitors, both Indian and foreigners visit the beach every day, and it leaves a bad impression of the country on them,” said Lakshmi Shah, GVMC commissioner.

According to the District collector Mallikarjuna, a beach clean up programme is conducted on the first Sunday of every month. “More than 5,000 to 10,000 people visit the beaches in Vizag, every day, hence everyone should voluntarily make an effort to clean the beach,” he said.

“It is not a one-day exercise. Everyone who comes to visit Vizag beach should take the responsibility to save the environment. We have found many items made of plastic from the beach and, thus urge everyone to avoid the use of single-use plastic,” said the commissioner Ch Srikanth.

The GVMC is continuously putting endless efforts to spread awareness regarding the Swachh Survekshan campaign, but the abysmal state of the beaches is not getting any better. Hence, the concerned locals have taken the responsibility to clean up the beaches by organising beach clean-up campaigns along the coastline.