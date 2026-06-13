Gym manager booked for harassing woman pilot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gym manager has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman pilot in Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar area, police said on Friday, June 12.

The accused was identified as Santosh Gowda, a manager at Cult Gym. According to the complaint, Gowda allegedly harassed the woman on the pretext of providing training and sent her obscene messages through Instagram.

The complainant also alleged that Gowda’s girlfriend, Rajni, was complicit in the harassment.

Case registered

Based on the complaint, Sanathnagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sub-Inspector Harish said, “The victim was allegedly harassed for over a year. A case has been registered under Section 75 (sexual harassment) and Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

Police said Gowda was briefly taken into custody and later released on bail.

Following the complaint, the accused was removed from his position at the gym, police added.

Further investigation is underway.