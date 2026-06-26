H-FAST flags violations at ‘Famous Fish Fry’ in Mallepally

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) on Thursday, June 25, raided “Famous Fish Fry” at Mallepally and found that it had been operating on an expired trade license and was using artificial colours in food preparation.

Samples were collected from the establishment, and action has been initiated by a Food Safety Officer.

On June 19, the team had raided a popular chicken outlet near Charminar called Al Akbar Fast Food and found them using prohibited artificial food colours, reusing stale cooking oil, no water quality certification, and a lack of basic hygiene and pest-control measures.

Approximately 110 kilograms of prepared fried chicken, six tins of loose cooking oil containing 15 litres each, and artificial chemical food colours were seized and two individuals were handed over to Hussaini Alam Police Station for further action.

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Raid at supermarkets

Another team conducted a raid at a supermarket called Omkari Store in Mangalhat on Thursday, which had been illegally repacking food products and did not have trade or labour licenses.

Food products did not have proper labels, and neither did the establishment have any food safety records. Action has been initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act).

Similarly, officials uncovered unauthorised repacking of food products, absence of trade/labour licenses, improper labelling, and lack of mandatory food safety records at Sri Srinivasa Supermarket in Jiyaguda.

Last week, on June 18, H-FAST had raided a Zepto warehouse in Chandrayangutta after a customer complained of expired food being delivered. Officials found and seized several expired products from the warehouse and a notice was issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).