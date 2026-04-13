H-FAST has seizes 129 tonne adulterated food since Feb: Hyderabad Commissioner

VC Sajjanar called the drive "sacred yagna."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2026 10:24 pm IST

Hyderabad: Specialised anti-adulteration teams of the Hyderabad Police have seized 129.34 tonne of adulterated food items and registered 117 cases across the city since February, Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said on Monday, April 13.

Sajjanar, who visited the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) office in Begum Bazaar to review its functioning, commended the wing for earning national recognition in a short span of time, calling it the result of the “collective effort of the staff.”

“Food adulteration is a termite gnawing at society. It is shortening the lifespan of citizens. We should regard the process of making Hyderabad adulteration-free as a sacred yagna, and all staff should work with dedication,” Sajjanar said.

Subhan Bakery

He directed personnel to deal strictly with those engaged in the adulteration business and said the department was working in close coordination with Food Safety officials as part of a structured plan.

108 personnel felicitated

Sajjanar presented appreciation certificates to 108 police personnel for exceptional performance in the drive.

He also warned staff against any illegal activities, saying breach of discipline would invite strict departmental action, and appealed to the public to support the drive by sharing information with the police.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2026 10:24 pm IST

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