H-FAST raids snacks unit, discards oil being used for five days

Around 60 litres of unfit oil was discarded, and samples were collected for laboratory analysis.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
H-FAST raids snacks unit, discards oil being used for five days
H-FAST raids snacks unit, discards oil being used for five days

Hyderabad: Over the past few days, Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) conducted raids at several manufacturing units across the city, uncovering unhygienic conditions and unsafe practices.

On July 31, a raid was conducted at Sri Sai Ram Foods in Jaipuri Colony, Nagole, and where officials allegedly found food handlers using the same cooking oil for the past five days for preparing murukulu.

Around 60 litres of unfit oil was discarded, and samples were collected for laboratory analysis. A video shows a barrel of oil being dumped into a hole in the ground.

Subhan Bakery

Other violations found at the place include non-maintenance of pest control records, medical fitness certificates, and food and water analysis reports.

Aerial view of water reservoirs with surrounding greenery and urban area in the background.

Fryum manufacturing unit raided

A fryum manufacturing unit called JSR Products at Babul Reddy Nagar in Mailardevpally was raided on July 29 where officials reportedly found fryums being made with prohibited synthetic food colours under highly unhygienic conditions.

Other violations included gutkha spitting marks, fryums being dried directly on the floor, unsuitable manufacturing platforms and food handlers not wearing protective gear.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Vermicelli was being packed in used pharmaceutical cartons, and water analysis reports, laboratory reports, pest control records, and medical fitness certificates were not available.

Samples were collected for laboratory analysis and further action will be taken by the food safety officials based on the test results.

Assorted food ingredients including candies, pasta, and spices in a market setting.

Ginger-garlic paste manufacturing units raided

Two ginger-garlic paste manufacturing units were also raided on July 29.

Lord's Engineering College

At Sahara and Charminar, Moghal Kanal Nala officials reportedly found manufacturing taking place under highly unhygienic conditions.

Approximately 650 kg of ginger-garlic paste, valued at around Rs 52,000, was discarded. The proprietor was warned to comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Man inspecting large containers of yellowish food in an indoor setting.

Meanwhile, Deccan Traders, located at Upperpally, Rajendranagar, was allegedly found mixing jantox titanium dioxide powder and citric acid into the ginger-garlic paste.

The materials found on the premises have been handed over to the Food Safety Officials.

Aerial view showing water bodies, pathways, and surrounding greenery in an urban area.

Raid at sweet shop in Kishan Bagh

A sweet shop called Twinkal Star Sweet House, located at Kishan Bagh X Road, was also raided on July 29 to uncover violations like unhygienic premises, food stored directly on the floor and handlers working without hairnets and gloves.

The FSSAI license was not on display, and pest control and medical fitness records were not available either.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button