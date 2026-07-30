10 kg samosas, 15 kg pani puris discarded in Hyderabad raid

The items were seized and discarded during an inspection at one pani puri and three samosa manufacturing units in Attapur.

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Large pile of discarded samosas and pani puris after raid in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Food Safety Task Force (H-FAST), working alongside Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Food Safety officials, raided four street food manufacturing units in NM Guda, Attapur, on Tuesday, July 28, uncovering a slew of hygiene and licensing violations.

The inspection covered one pani puri manufacturing unit and three samosa manufacturing units. Officials found that none of the units held valid licences to operate. They were also running under poor hygienic conditions and using substandard raw materials, in violation of food safety norms.

As a precautionary measure, officials discarded 10 kg of prepared samosas and 15 kg of prepared pani puris on the spot. Legal action has been initiated against the units under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Subhan Bakery

H-FAST said the crackdown is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure safe and hygienic food practices across the city, adding that citizens’ health remains its top priority.

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