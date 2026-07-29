Food safety officials find flies, rust at RC Puram Pista House

Hyderabad: A food safety raid at Pista House in RC Puram on Wednesday, July 29, revealed several violations, including houseflies in the bakery section, dirty drains and rust inside a refrigerator.

One of the dishwashing areas did not have hot water provision; the kitchen windows were kept open, and items were not labelled with commodity names. Marinated biryani mix was assigned a three-day shelf life without technical evidence, and water leakage was observed inside the walk-in chiller.

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Medical fitness, pest control, water testing, food testing and packaging records were not available either.

An improvement notice has been issued by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation.

Dark cooking oil found at Mandi King

At Mandi King in Manikonda, officials found dark cooking oil in deep fryers, water stagnation on the kitchen floor, a dirty exhaust system and uncovered dustbins.

Food waste was not being removed regularly and one freezer was found rusted and corroded. Spices and raw materials were stored in corroded plastic containers and No Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC)-trained staff was available.

Medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports were not available either.

Officials discarded the used cooking oil and removed the rusted freezer from the kitchen. An improvement notice has been issued.

Raid at Coal Spark

At Coal Spark in Madhapur, officials found pest activity in a steamer kept under maintenance and rust on freezer racks. Water seepage and flaking was observed on the store room walls and hot water sterilisation of utensils was not being followed.

The establishment, however, received an 84 per cent rating for following several good practices. Food handlers were using hairnets and gloves, natural colour extracts were used in food preparation and no expired food items or pest activity was found in the kitchen.

FoSTaC-certified supervisors were available at the premises, a regular cleaning schedule was maintained and First In First Out (FIFO) practices were followed.