Cockroach infestation found at Wow Momo outlet in Madinaguda

Expired sauces and paneer were identified and discarded on the spot, along with spoiled vegetables and leafy greens.

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Cockroach infestation found at Wow Momo outlet in Madinaguda
WoW Momo outlet

Hyderabad: Food Safety Officers of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) inspected Wow! Momo Foods Pvt Ltd at GSM Mall in Madinaguda on Tuesday, July 29, finding cockroach infestation and several other hygiene lapses at the outlet.

The inspection found that food handlers maintained personal hygiene and the FSSAI licence was displayed prominently at the premises. However, officials noted the absence of water testing, food testing, packaging testing and medical fitness records, and found no hot water provision in the dishwashing area.

Expired sauces and paneer were identified and discarded on the spot, along with spoiled vegetables and leafy greens. The inspection team also flagged unclean onion storage crates and inadequate deep cleaning of the flooring.

Subhan Bakery

The outlet scored 78 out of 116, or 68 percent, on the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) assessment. CMC is issuing an Improvement Notice directing the Food Business Operator to rectify the deficiencies and ensure compliance with food safety standards.

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