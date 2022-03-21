Habeeb’s kitchen: 23-year-old Hyderabad girl turns passion into business

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old Hyderabad girl, Syeda Rummana has become a successful entrepreneur in a short period. She has turned his passion for cooking into a business.

It all began during the early lockdown days when there was nothing to do but refine own abilities. She began utilizing social media to demonstrate her passion for food by cooking different meals every day and uploading their beautiful shots onto her Instagram account.

After seeing the photographs, people started asking her to share the recipe or the price of the food. At that time, she was unprepared for taking orders.

Gajar ka Halwa

Later, during Ramzan when her mother began preparing special dishes including Haleem, which was unavailable during the first phase of the holy month due to lockdown, people kept asking her about the prices of the dishes. She then realized that the profession has a lot of potential if done correctly.

Crispy Fried Chicken

Soon she turned her passion for cooking into a business by launching ‘Habeeb’s Kitchen’. It all began with Haleem and now the menu at her tiny house kitchen has diversified to Biryani, Marag, kebabs, Zafrani biryani, and baked food such as Brownies and Desserts and lots of other munchies.

It was her family’s desire

Sharing her view about the business, she said, “First and foremost, I enjoy cooking. I began cooking when I was in the 12th grade, not by compulsion, but because I found it relaxing. Second, my mother taught me every day how to cook food that was tasty, attractive, and presentable. Third, it was our entire family’s desire to create a business in the food sector, and lockdown enabled us to reach our full potential, Alhamdulilah”.

She also said, “Every day, I aim to create content, such as fantastic and delectable meals, at least three times a week to keep people involved and hungry for good food. I strive to reinvent all of my recipes so that they may be appreciated by a diverse range of individuals”.

Those who are interested in placing orders can contact Habeeb’s Kitchen on Instagram @Habeebskitchen_sale90 or dial 9030618004.