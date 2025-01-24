Habibi come to Dubai: UAE launches Golden Visa for content creators

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a transformative program designed to turn Dubai into the world’s leading city for digital content creators. The Creators HQ launched at Emirates Towers on January 13 grants influencers along with podcasters and digital artists an opportunity to obtain a 10-year Golden Visa.

A landmark opportunity for digital creators

The program aims to attract 10,000 international influencers across the globe under its wings with extensive support measures moving beyond typical visa programs. As the UAE moves forward with a USD 40.8 million Content Creators Support Fund, it demonstrates a profound commitment to the worldwide creator economy.

What makes this initiative unique

The Creators HQ include 10-year renewable residency permits.

Partnerships with major tech platforms like Meta, TikTok, and X

Workshops and 300 annual events

The initiative will help businesses establish new operations and relocate their operations

Access to Dubai’s tax-free environment.

An immigration lawyer, Prashant Ajmera emphasizes the broad definition of content creators. “Digital content creators extend beyond writers since they cover anyone who creates videos audio or artwork for online publishing or social media platforms,” said Ajmera.

Strategic Vision

According to minister of cabinet affairs Mohammad Al Gergawi, the UAE’s cultural diversity makes it a hub for global creators. He said the UAE stands as an ideal international assembly for global creators due to its diverse cultural framework.

Who can apply?

A variety of digital content professionals are welcome to the program such as

Social media influencers

Podcasters

Video producers

Visual artists

Advertising professionals

Animation studio creators

The creator economy is forecasted to rise from USD 250 billion in revenue in 2023 to almost USD 480 billion in 2027, making the UAE initiative both timely and strategic.

Fees for the programme

Notably, creators, influencers, or freelancers may have to pay a yearly fee, which can vary from Dirham 1,000 to Dh 20,000, based on the type of their work.

Creator HQ also helps creators find real estate for their operations, Business Standard reported.

“For Indian content creators, unless your work and influence are global, this visa may not be suitable. Competition is fierce, and creators will need to adhere to regulations for running self-employed enterprises,” Ajmera was quoted by the media house.

A gateway to opportunity

The visa opportunity extends beyond residency benefits to welcome worldwide content creators into a transformative creative environment. Dubai continues to establish itself as the final destination for digital innovators by providing a complete development framework which supports their progress and triumphs.

UAE Golden Visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.

On January 25 2024, UAE scrapped the minimum down payment of Dirham one million for individuals seeking a golden visa through real estate investment.