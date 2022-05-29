Had Congress followed Savarkar’s words, there would be no partition: Yogi

Lucknow: Alleging that Congress dishonoured Veer Savarkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that had the grand-old party “accepted what the freedom fighter used to say”, the country “would have been saved from being partitioned”.

The remarks of the Chief Minister came while addressing the book launch event on the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, ‘Veer Savarkar, Who Could Stop the Partition of India and His National Security Vision’.

“Veer Savarkar was never given the honour he deserved after independence…Instead, he was given 2 life sentences. “

“If Congress had agreed to what Veer Savarkar used to say, the country would have been saved from the tragedy of partition,” Yogi said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Congress party equated the freedom fighter with Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“He did not even get his ancestral property till 1960. The word Hindutva was coined by Veer Savarkar. Many words of Hindi vocabulary are attributed to Veer Savarkar. But the government of that time compared him with Jinnah,” he said.