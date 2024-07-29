Had no idea before PM, Revanth Reddy called: New Telangana Governor on appointment

Agartala: Tripura’s former deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma said he had no idea regarding his appointment as the new governor of Telangana before he received calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state’s CM Revanth Reddy.

Dev Varma, who lost the assembly election last year from Charilam in Sepahijala district, said he was the first person from Tripura to be appointed the governor of a state.

“I was not aware of my appointment as the new governor of Telangana before PM Modi first called me on Saturday night. He told me that I have to work outside Tripura and I said that I was ready to perform whatever responsibility is given to me,” the BJP leader told reporters on Sunday.

“Soon after, I received another call from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy who told me ‘welcome to Telangana’, and it was at that time I realised that I was going to Telangana as its new governor,” he added.

Dev Varma said he would reach Telangana on July 31 and take oath as its governor on the same day.

“Earlier, I had discharged my duty as the deputy CM, which was a political post. Now, I am going to perform constitutional duties. I will work in coordination with the chief minister to ensure that Constitution functions appropriately,” he said.

Dev Varma, a member of the state’s former royal family, said his appointment to the post was a testament to the PM’s care for Tripura.

“PM Modi visits Tripura even if there is no election. When I was the deputy CM holding portfolios such as Finance, Rural Development and Power, the PM helped me. This is the first time that someone from Tripura is going to take oath as the governor of a state,” he said.

“Tripura is the state where I was born and brought up. I started my political career in this small state. Even if I have to leave for Talengana, I will try my best to help my state by exchanging views, sharing ideas and experience,” he said.

Dev Varma, who joined the BJP from the Congress in 1993, was appointed the new governor of Telangana on Saturday night.