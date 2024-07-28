Who is Jishnu Dev Varma, the new governor of Telangana?

The President Droupati Murmu on Saturday appointed Jishnu Dev Varma as the third governor of Telangana. Jishnu Dev Varma replaced CP Radhakrishnan, who held additional charge as Telangana governor along with Jharkhand.

Jishnu Dev Varma, who is a member of the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is the first Tripura resident to become governor of any Indian State.

He was a senior leader of BJP in Tripura before being appointed as the governor of Telangana.

During 2018-23, Jishnu Dev Varman was the deputy chief minister of Tripura in the first BJP-led state government, which toppled the 25-year-long CPI(M) rule in the state.

As the deputy to CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Jishnu Dev Varma also held portfolios including Finance, Power, and Rural Development.

In 2023 state polls, he lost in his home constituency, Charilam, to Tipraha Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance’s candidate Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

The 66 year-old Jishnu Dev Varman joined BJP during the Ram Janambhoomi movement, in the 1990s.

He is also a poet who has published several books. He recently released his memoirs titled “Views, Reviews & My Poems”.