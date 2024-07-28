Jishnu Dev Varma appointed as new governor of Telangana

Hyderabad: The President has appointed six new governors and reshuffled three other, an official communication informed on Saturday. Among the changes, Jishnu Dev Varma, who is a former deputy CM of Tripura, has been appointed as the new governor of Telangana.

The appointments will take effect from the dates the appointees will take charge.

Banwarilal Purohit, who served as the governor of Punjab, has been replaced by Gulab Chand Kataria.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, governor of Sikkim, appointed as governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the governor of Manipur.

Om Prakash Mathur has been appointed as the new Sikkim governor.

K Kailashnathan has been appointed as Lt governor of Puducherry.

Jharkhand governor C P Radhakrishnan to be new governor of Maharashtra.

C H Vijayashankar appointed as governor of Meghalaya.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar appointed Jharkhand governor, Ramen Deka is new Chhattisgarh governor.

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde appointed governor of Rajasthan.