Hafiz-e-Quran students felicitated for clearing SSC, TOSS 2022 exams

Hyderabad: Hafiz-e-Quran students who have cleared SSC and TOSS 2022 exams have been felicitated. Five students of the batch secured the top five ranks in the state.

This year, 34 thousand students appeared for the TOSS examination.

They secured the top ranks despite the fact that they have never studied modern studies in the past.

During the event, Advisor to the Government of Telangana on Minorities Affairs A.K Khan said that Muslim students should appear for civil service examinations and also enroll in law and journalism courses as there is a lack of Muslim advocates and journalists.

Good lawyers and journalists can work to remove the misunderstanding in society.

He said that steps are being taken by the TRS government for the educational and economic development of Muslims.

Masjid-e-Hasan

The initiative to provide modern education to Hafiz-e-Quran students was started by Masjid-e-Hasan and Shining Stars Foundation in 2020 with eight students.

During the COVID pandemic, students used to attend online classes.

Out of the batch of 29 students, 11 secured top 5 ranks in the state.

In the event, Nayeemuddin, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Mohiuddin Shareef, Khaleel Salahuddin, Shaikh Iqbal, Mohammed Siraj, Syed Ibrahim were present.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has applauded the demonstrations of students and prayed for them. He concluded the event with the national anthem.