Heavy rains with Hailstorm hits parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A hailstorm hit parts of Hyderabad on Monday evening, providing a brief respite to citizens from the sweltering heat.

Some areas in the old city and central parts witnessed hailstorms. Citizens busy with Ramzan shopping in markets around historic Charminar were surprised as the sudden showers brought ice pellets. Roads in a couple of places were covered by a white sheet of hailstones.

Nampally, the High Court, Goshamahal, Begum Bazar and Bahadurpura areas also received hailstorms. People were seen playing with ice pellets.

People enjoy collecting hailstorm in the old city of Hyderabad on Monday evening pic.twitter.com/V8JzIK6W0n — BJP4Bhagyanagar (@Bhagyanagar4BJP) April 17, 2023

Some other areas experienced rains with strong winds. Areas like Chanchalguda, Saidabad, Champapet, Koti, Abids, Narayanguda, Himayat Nagar, Liberty, Basheerbagh and Hyderguda saw the rains.

Stagnation of water on roads hit the movement of traffic in some areas. People returning from offices and workplaces were stranded due to unexpected rains.

This is the third time this summer that parts of Telangana have received hailstorms.