Hyderabad: Owner booked after 3 die in Kushaiguda timber depot fire

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against the owner of a timber depot Shiva Sai, 45, where a fire broke out on Sunday morning leading to the death of a couple and their son at Kushaiguda.

The case has been booked under Sections 304(A) and 336 of the Indian Penal Code.

The victims, Retnaini Naresh, 35, his wife, 28, Suma and their second son Jaswanth, 6, natives of Suryapet district were killed in the fire that broke out in a timber depot located next to their residence. The fire started around 3 am and quickly engulfed the timber depot, sending thick flames and dense smoke into the neighbourhood building.

Naresh, 35, worked as a driver for an LPG cylinders agency and stayed along with his wife and two sons on the second floor of the building. While Naresh, Suma and Joshith were in their house, the couple’s elder son had gone to stay with their relatives who stayed nearby.